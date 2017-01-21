Ghana: Akufo-Addo’s Government Softens ‘Hard Stance’ On Gitmo Two – AllAfrica.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Ghana: Akufo-Addo's Government Softens 'Hard Stance' On Gitmo Two
AllAfrica.com
The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government appears to have softened its 'hard stance' on Ghana's hosting of two alleged terrorists who were held in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years. The president and his New Patriotic Party condemned and criticised …
