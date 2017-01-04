Pages Navigation Menu

Akufo-Addo’s new appointments encouraging – Adom Otchere – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Akufo-Addo's new appointments encouraging – Adom Otchere
Ace broadcast journalist and Host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere, has given the president-elect thumbs up, describing the announcement of his administrative staff as a perfect blend of gender, youth and quality. Akufo-Addo on …
