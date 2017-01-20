Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Akwa Ibom approves mass burial for 200 corpses

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom Government has approved 200 abandoned corpses in a public mortuary for mass burial in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this in Uyo on Thursday while defending the 2017 budget of his ministry. Ukpong said the abandoned corpses for mass burial are to be evacuated from the mortuary at the Ikot Okoro General Hospital, Abak Local Government Area.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.