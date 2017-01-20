Akwa Ibom approves mass burial for 200 corpses
The Akwa Ibom Government has approved 200 abandoned corpses in a public mortuary for mass burial in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this in Uyo on Thursday while defending the 2017 budget of his ministry. Ukpong said the abandoned corpses for mass burial are to be evacuated from the mortuary at the Ikot Okoro General Hospital, Abak Local Government Area.
