Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel, vows to unleash youth on ‘idiots’ criticising govt
Ironically, Mr. Emmanuel, a former bank director, has been receiving praises for restoring peace in the state.
The post Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel, vows to unleash youth on ‘idiots’ criticising govt appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG