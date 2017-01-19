Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Decamps To APC

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Nelson Asuquo Effiong has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. “Breaking: Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC),” the Senate on its official Twitter handle made the announcement on …

The post Akwa Ibom PDP Senator Decamps To APC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

