Akwa Ibom PDP to Recall Senator Nelson Effiong over Defection

By Okon Bassey in Uyo



Less than 20 hours after the Akwa Ibom State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) the State Chapter of the PDP has vowed to recall the Senator through legal process.

The Party frowned at the defection of Senator Effiong to the APC describing the action as shocking and embarrassing to the party in the state.

The State Chapter of the party said it received with mixed feelings the announcement of the defection of Senator Effiong to APC emphasising of plans to commence the process of recalling the defected Senator from office.

The position of the party on the defected Senator was contained in a statement issued in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital on Thursday and signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Ini Ememobong

The embattled Akwa Ibom Senator was quoted to have cited internal crisis and division at the national level of PDP as his reason for leaving PDP to APC saying, “any politician worth his salt will not stay back in a party that is sinking like the PDP.

“The Senator who had been in the eye of the storm recently for his below par performance in and out of the Senate, cited the division at the National Level of the party as his reason for defecting. That any politician worth his salt will not stay back in a Party that is sinking like the PDP.

“The State Chairman of the Party, Obong Paul Ekpo has directed the Legal department of our party to commence the process of recovering the mandate freely given to Nelson Effiong and manifestly mismanaged and corrupted by him.

“We however note that his actions and statements are indicative of a drowning man,

who in his speedy descent into an abyss, holds on to any straw within sight and seeks to take

with him anything willing to follow.

“The People’s Democratic Party is not and cannot be a sinking party, even Nelson Effiong recognised so during the last enlarged stakeholders meeting of the Party held in December 2016, where he spoke glowingly about the party”.

The party urged party faithful, especially those from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, to remain calm and continue to support the party, adding that the party would do everything within the ambit of the law to reclaim the mandate from Senator Effiong.

“As a party, we gave Nelson Effiong the power to speak for his people, but his character showed up and now the whole world can judge him.

“We must continue to hold fast to our strength and convictions conscious that “the ultimate

measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy

“We are certain that this season of political trial will soon pass”, the party stressed.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

