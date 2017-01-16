Akwa Ibom Polytechnic Supplementary HND Admission List Out.

The management of Akwa Ibom state polytechnic has released the supplementary list of candidates admitted into its HND programme for the 2016/2017 academic session. The list of admitted candidates bare contained on the attached pdf document; Click here>>>>akwa ibom poly HND-SUPPLEMENTARY-LIST To See Related post Click here Note: We now post daily scholarships for Nigeria …

