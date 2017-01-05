Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom receives N14.5bn Paris debt relief fund – BusinessDay

BusinessDay

Akwa Ibom receives N14.5bn Paris debt relief fund
Akwa Ibom State government has disclosed that it got N14.5 billion from the Federal Government as its share of refunds from the over-deductions on Paris debt relief. Governor Udom Emmanuel, who made this known in a letter to the state assembly, …

