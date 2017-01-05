Akwa Ibom receives N14.5bn Paris debt relief fund – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Akwa Ibom receives N14.5bn Paris debt relief fund
BusinessDay
Akwa Ibom State government has disclosed that it got N14.5 billion from the Federal Government as its share of refunds from the over-deductions on Paris debt relief. Governor Udom Emmanuel, who made this known in a letter to the state assembly, …
