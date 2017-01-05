Akwa Ibom receives N14.5bn Paris debt relief fund

Akwa Ibom State government has disclosed that it got N14.5 billion from the Federal Government as its share of refunds from the over-deductions on Paris debt relief.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who made this known in a letter to the state assembly, requested approval of the lawmakers to spend the money refunded to the state government by the Federal Government.

According to Udom, the money is to be captured in the 2017 appropriation estimate to settle outstanding pensions, gratuity and other contractual agreements.

Speaking on the matter, the leader of the House, Udo Kieran Akpan, said due to the transparency nature of the governor, he had sought the approval of the House before spending the money.

Responding, Onofiok Luke commended the governor for being transparent and by also living up to expectations, and accordingly committed the request to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for in-depth study and asked to report back to the House for consideration within few weeks.

