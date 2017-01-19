Akwa Ibom Senator defects to APC

The senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Nelson Effiong has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Effiong, former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. His defection was announced on the official twitter handle @NGRSenate on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

