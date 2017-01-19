Pages Navigation Menu

Akwa Ibom Senator defects to APC

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Nelson Effiong has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Effiong, former Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. His defection was announced on the official twitter handle @NGRSenate on Thursday.

