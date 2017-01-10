Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Notice On Resumption,Fees Payment & Registration.
This is to inform the general public especially the fresh and stale students of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) that the institution through her management has announced the resumption date for new and returning students. New Students resumed yesterday Jan. 9th, 2017. Screening and course registration for new students begins Jan 10th, 2017 Returning …
The post Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Notice On Resumption,Fees Payment & Registration. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG