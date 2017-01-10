Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Notice On Resumption,Fees Payment & Registration.

This is to inform the general public especially the fresh and stale students of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) that the institution through her management has announced the resumption date for new and returning students. New Students resumed yesterday Jan. 9th, 2017. Screening and course registration for new students begins Jan 10th, 2017 Returning …

The post Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Notice On Resumption,Fees Payment & Registration. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

