Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Notice On Resumption,Fees Payment & Registration.

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

This is to inform the general public especially the fresh and stale students of the Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) that the institution through her management has announced the resumption date for new and returning students. New Students resumed yesterday Jan. 9th, 2017. Screening and course registration for new students begins Jan 10th, 2017 Returning …

