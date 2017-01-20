Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Orientation Exercise Ongoing.

Information Reaching us at students Nigeria confirms that the 2016/2017 Orientation Exercise Schedule For All New Students of The Akwa Ibom State University is currently ongoing. The Orientation exercise was scheduled to hold today 19th January 2017 at the both campus as from 10am. Every newly admitted student is mandated to be part of this …

The post Akwa Ibom State University 2016/2017 Orientation Exercise Ongoing. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

