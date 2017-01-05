Akwa Ibom to investigate source of adulterated kerosene

Akwa Ibom State government has pledged to investigate the source of adulterated kerosene in the state that has caused series of explosions leaving many people severely burnt.

Orman Esin, commissioner for transport, who made this known while visiting the victims of the kerosene explosion at Ikot

Ekpene General Hospital, said the most affected areas were in Ikot Ekpene, Ini , Ikono and Obot Akara local government areas.

He thanked God that no life was lost and assured the victims of government’s support until their full recuperation.

Meanwhile, one of the fuel stations in Ikot Ekpene, which allegedly dispensed the adulterated product, had been shut.

The commissioner gave the order while on a visit to the station, saying the affected fuel station would remain shut pending the outcome of investigations to ascertain its complicity or otherwise.

The commissioner, who was on a surprised visit to the station following a tip off by members of the public, also ordered the immediate arrest of one of the station managers for allegedly claiming that kerosene had not been sold in the station in the last six months.

It was gathered that the product was in stock and was being sold to members of the public as of the time of the commissioner’s visit.

Security operatives who carried out the raid took samples of the product for laboratory analysis.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the director of administration in the ministry, Aniefiok Stephen.

Following the spate of explosions from adulterated kerosene, the monitoring team on petroleum products has ordered all unauthorised fuel stations and members be shut down while the public had been advised to be wary of where they get petroleum products for use.

