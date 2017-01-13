Al-Makura Sets Agenda For Digital Land System

Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura last week signed 300 Certificates of Occupancy (Cs-of-O) with a commitment to sign over 1000 in the year 2017 which is unprecedented in the history of land administration in Nigeria.

Signing the documents in Lafia, the state capital, Al-Makura, said the feat is achievable given the robust investment made to digitalise land administration in the state through the Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) which has supported his administration’s policy thrust through strengthening decision making by providing spatial information, data and services to all government ministries and agencies.

He added that the computerization of the cadastral and land registry has also provided a platform for transparent land transactions and the optimization of workflows which has improved efficiency in land administration and improved revenue generation thereby making it possible to project the signing of over 1000 Cs-of-Os in 2017.

The governor said the Nasarawa Development Platform, which NAGIS is a component, has stimulated economic development by enabling citizens and private enterprises to register land and property and secure their investments in a transparent and safe system.

he explained that: “This has resulted in significant increases in revenues generated. It is important to note that these revenues are sustainable as conveying more Cs-of-O will result in increased Ground rent collections. As more people obtain C-of-Os, there is increased investment in the development of new property resulting in development control charges, property taxes and tenement rates”.

Almakura emphasized that other remarkable benefits of his administration’s land policy include the complete mapping of the entire state with 10cm ortho-photos of six urban areas and 25cm for all rural areas covering a total of 27,000 square-kilometers of digital aerial photography, the only state in the entire country to complete such mapping.

However, he pointed out that the full impact of NAGIS is yet to come. While the automated systems are now in place, they have continued to be streamlined as workflows continue to be optimized. In addition, not all revenue heads have been incorporated into the NAGIS systems.

Commissioner for Lands and Town Planning, Mr. Sonny Agassi, said NAGIS has set its sights on collecting over N1 billion in 2017, lamenting that although it has generated over N2 billion in 2016, far less was collected due to the economic downturn and incessant industrial action in the state.

Agassi pointed out that this year, in addition to generating data for defining land ownership and supporting land transfer, mortgaging and investment, NAGIS would also provide data for assessing the value of land and property which include taxation and calculating land acquisition compensation.

He was optimistic that the agency would also work on the modalities for the provision of data for land market support and analysis and for identifying trends in rents and prices and their relation to location.

The commissioner said the agency would also provide information for planning and management of utilities such as water, sewage, electricity, telecommunications and cable television as captured in its detailed land use report.

He emphasized that in the interest of thousands of farmers in the state, NAGIS would also develop data for the management of soil, agriculture and forestry and information on that can support environmental impact assessment.

