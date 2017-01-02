Pages Navigation Menu

Al-Makura urges support for President Buhari

Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-makura has asked Nigerians to continue their support for the President Mohammadu Buhari led Federal Government in the new year noting that recession will soon be a thing of the past. This was contained in the Governor’s 2017 new year message signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mr. Ahmed Tukur and made available to newsmen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

