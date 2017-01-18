Alassane Ouattara: Cote d’Ivoire’s President calls for talks with security services

Ouattara said that the talks would be centred to discuss grievances in a bid to end two weeks of unrest.

Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara, ordered his Defence Minister and the Heads of the Army, Police and Gendarmes on Wednesday to hold talks with members of the security forces.

Ouattara said that the talks would be centred to discuss grievances in a bid to end two weeks of unrest.

“The President of the Republic asks all soldiers, gendarmes, police, customs officers, forestry service agents and prison guards to facilitate the return of calm,’’ government spokesperson Bruno Kone said following a cabinet meeting.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

