Album review: Bez’s Gbagyi Child is the sound of home

by Wilfred Okiche Bez Idakula wowed the world with Supersun, his Cobhams Asuquo produced 2011 debut disc that made the case at the time for a wider embrace of broader musical tastes and at the same time, supplied proof that a different kind of alternative music exists, one that is rooted in home culture and […]

This post Album review: Bez’s Gbagyi Child is the sound of home appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

