Alec Baldwin Goes To Town With Fake Trump ‘Golden Shower’ News Conference [Video]

Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump – the gift that keeps on giving.

The comedy sketch show was back this past weekend with their first episode of 2017, and naturally they had to take the piss out of the president-elect.

Cue Alec Baldwin rocking the wig and cracking a load of urine-related jokes.

The official video isn’t yet available to us in this neck of the woods so this will have to do:

No prizes for guessing what Donald’s response was:

Maybe someone should tell him that tweets like these serve only to further fan the flames.

[source:dailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

