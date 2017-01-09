Alec Baldwin Has A New Take On Trump’s Famous Red Cap

It’s safe to say that Alec Baldwin won’t be sitting front row at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, that ship having sailed the moment he appeared on Saturday Night Live and mocked the Orange Menace.

Those clips have become the stuff of legends, but he still manages to land a few body blows without appearing on late night TV.

Take for example a post to his Instagram account over the weekend – see below:

TIME with this:

The first word means “Make,” the second is “America,” in Russian, the third word is “Fantastic” or “Great” and the last word is “Again,” …but the phrase on the cap contains improper grammar. Baldwin also most likely used Google Translate to come up with the phrase, CNN contributor Jill Dougherty first told the network. “In fact, we just Google-translated it, and it’s translated exactly like on the cap,” Dougherty said.

Maybe he wanted some improper grammar to add insult to injury, given Donald’s limited vocabulary, but it’s probably more a case of assigning the task to a lazy PA who isn’t fluent in Russian.

If you’re unsure of the worrying relationship between Trump and Russia you can brush up HERE.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

