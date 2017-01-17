Alex Iwobi: Arsenal manager, Wenger hails youngster

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has praised Alex Iwobi's development and performances for Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is impressed with Alex Iwobi’s development and attitude after his impressive performance in the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14 .

Iwobi was hugely influential in the win, forcing two own goals with some deflected shots.

ALSO READ: Future of Iwobi lies in No 10

Iwobi made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in the corresponding fixture last season and Wenger is impressed with his development.

"He is more and more comfortable in the team," Arsenal manager told the club’s official website.

"But I think Alex Iwobi, above all his talent, is a guy who has a fantastic team attitude.

"He is gaining in confidence as well. You could see overall that he develops very well. If he keeps that kind of spirit he has at the moment, he can go much higher up. That’s my wish."

Iwobi has two league goals for Arsenal in 17 games.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

