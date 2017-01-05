Alex Iwobi Ranked Among Best 100 Players In The World

Super Eagles and Arsenal FC of England midfielder, Alex I wobi, has been named among the top 100 Best Young Footballers in the World.

This is as contained in an in-dept analysis and detailed scout reports by outsidetheboots.com. The research, which was conducted on all players born on or after January 1st 1996, found Alex Iwobi as the only player with Nigerian blood selected among the midfielders.

Describing Iwobi, the report said: “What truly sets Alex Iwobi apart is his footballing intelligence. His vision and inherent ability to read the game has been a major part of his success in moving from the reserves to Wenger’s first team without a loan spell away from Arsenal.”

“Iwobi has combined well with his team-mates in build-up play and has displayed a keen understanding of facets such as which positions to take up on the pitch, when to pass/shoot, as well as which off-ball runs to make.”

Also included in the ranking are players like Marco Asensio, Julian Brandt, Dele Alli, Ousman Dembele, amongst other talented players.

Iwobi was further analyzed to be “a player who has the technical ability and, importantly, football intelligence to make it at the highest levels of the game. Crucially, he has the mentality required to fulfil his potential”.

The Nigerian youngster has already scored a goal for Arsenal F.C. in the year 2017, in the match against Crystal Palace on the New Year campaign.

Worthy of note is that, Iwobi is a nephew to football legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha.