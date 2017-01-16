Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alexis Sanchez admits defrauding Spanish one-mn-euro in tax fraud – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Alexis Sanchez admits defrauding Spanish one-mn-euro in tax fraud
Vanguard
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez on Monday admitted defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 983,443 euros ($1 million) while playing for Barcelona. The 28-year-old Chile international's confession could see him receive a fine and possibly a non-custodial …
Sanchez: I'm 'very comfortable' with OzilESPN FC
Alexis Sanchez admits to tax fraudNAIJ.COM
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez admits to tax fraud of £865000Daily Mail
Daily Post Nigeria –Daily Star –FOXSports.com –International Business Times UK
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.