Alexis Sanchez Keen To Remain At The Emirates

Alexis Sanchez has told the official Arsenal website that he is happy in London and keen to stay at the Emirates.

Sanchez’s contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of much speculation in the past few weeks, but he told Arsenal Player: “I definitely feel like an important player and my teammates let me know every day.

“I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things.

“I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great. We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them.”

Elsewehere, Borussia Dortmund are claimed to be keeping tabs on Arsenal’s young midfielder Gedion Zelalem. The 19-year-old is extremely highly thought of at the club, but has found his opportunities limited at the Emirates and ESPN claim Dortmund will try to lure him to Germany with the “promise of more first-team opportunities”.

The post Alexis Sanchez Keen To Remain At The Emirates appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

