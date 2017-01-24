Algeria coach resign after Afcon exit

Algeria’s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit on Tuesday after the side crashed out of the Africa Cup of nations. Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourits for the tournament in Gabon but crashed out after failing to win a game in the group. “For the good of all I decided to quit even though I […]

The post Algeria coach resign after Afcon exit appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

