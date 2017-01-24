Algeria coach resign after Afcon exit
Algeria’s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit on Tuesday after the side crashed out of the Africa Cup of nations. Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourits for the tournament in Gabon but crashed out after failing to win a game in the group. “For the good of all I decided to quit even though I […]
