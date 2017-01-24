Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Algeria coach resign after Afcon exit

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Algeria’s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit on Tuesday after the side crashed out of the Africa Cup of nations. Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourits for the tournament in Gabon but crashed out after failing to win a game in the group. “For the good of all I decided to quit even though I […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Algeria coach resign after Afcon exit appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.