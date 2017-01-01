Algeria names squad for Nations Cup

Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was a surprise omission as Algeria named their 23-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, also left out Carl Medjani, who has been a consistent choice since his debut in 2010. Feghouli had featured in just seven league games for his club…

The post Algeria names squad for Nations Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

