Algeria names squad for Nations Cup

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was a surprise omission as Algeria named their 23-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, also left out Carl Medjani, who has been a consistent choice since his debut in 2010. Feghouli had featured in just seven league games for his club…

The post Algeria names squad for Nations Cup appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

