Algeria vs Tunisia: interesting facts you should know

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Algeria and Tunisia in Franceville Thursday (1600 GMT):

— Youssef Msakni snatched a stoppage-time goal to give Tunisia a 1-0 win over Algeria four years ago in the only Cup of Nations match between the northern neighbours.

— Both nations have played 65 matches in the tournament and both have lifted the trophy once, when they had the advantage of being Cup of Nations hosts.

— Algeria triumphed in 1990, defeating Nigeria 1-0 through a first-half goal from Cherif Oudjani in a final watched by a 105,000 crowd in Algiers.

— Tunisia succeeded in 2004 with a 2-1 win over Morocco in Rades and Ziad Jaziri struck the winner after Francileudo Santos put the hosts ahead and Youssef Mokhtari levelled.

— Defender Aissa Mandi was a late choice to lead Algeria in Gabon after regular captain Carl Medjani was axed while long-serving goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi skippers Tunisia.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

