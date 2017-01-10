Ali Ndume: Saraki got angry over my comment on Magu – ex-Senate leader

Senator Ali Ndume has alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki was behind his impeachment because of his comments of Magu.

Impeached Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume has revealed that Senate President, Bukola Saraki was behind his removal.

In a chat with Premium Times, Ndume explained why he was removed as Senate leader when he least expected.

The Senator from Borno State also alleged that his statement over the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu’s appointment as EFCC’s chairman angered Saraki and other leaders of the Senate.

In his words: “What I said was that for us (Senate) to claim to have a rejected a nominee sent to us by the president, we have to follow the right procedure, and observe our rules,” the senator said.

“The nominee should have been called into the chamber and presented before senators who will then openly vote on whether to accept or reject his or her nomination.

“In the case of Magu, that was not done. We only had a closed-door session and when we emerged the Senate spokesperson claimed that he had been rejected. I had to set the record straight by saying we never rejected the nominee. This is because you don’t accept or reject a nominee at a closed session.

“Our votes and proceedings are there as evidence of my claims,” he said.

Speaking further, Ndume said: “I was surprised that such a simple and harmless clarification could rattle and anger some of my colleagues.

“The other day, somebody mentioned to me that the Senate President had commissioned Dino Melaye to collect signatures to remove me. I didn’t pay much attention to the information because I actually thought it was a joke or a rumour.

“I didn’t feel that disagreeing with colleagues, and sharing my understanding of what transpired at our closed session was an offence, grievous enough to cause my removal,” he said.

Ndume’s removal was announced on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2016 in Abuja.

