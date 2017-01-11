Ali Ndume: “The Senate is bigger than every Senator,” Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said the Senate is bigger than every Senator representing a Federal Constituency.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate is bigger than every sitting Senator.

Saraki said this on Wednesday in Abuja while dismissing insinuation that there was social discontent in the Senate over removal of Sen. Ali Ndume as Senate Leader.

The Senate President, who spoke to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said: “The institution is bigger than every senator.

“There is no crisis in the National Assembly, things like this do happen and as you said the institution is bigger than everybody and I am sure that he and everybody else will always work for the interest of the institution and for the interest of the country.

“Everything is calm, solid and fine.’’

Saraki also dismissed the assertion in some quarters that Ndume was sacrificed, saying “do I look like someone that does things like that?”

Saraki on Tuesday announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate in a letter to the Senate leadership had replaced Ndume (APC-Borno) with Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC-Yobe).

