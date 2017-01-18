Ali Nuhu, Hafiz Ayetoro, others shine in new Nollywood film, Ojukokoro – Premium Times
Ali Nuhu, Hafiz Ayetoro, others shine in new Nollywood film, Ojukokoro
A new comedy – crime-heist thriller, Ojukokoro, is set to raise the bar in filmmaking in Nigeria. The gripping movie, written and directed by Dare Olaitan, features an award-winning cast that includes Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somkele Idalama …
