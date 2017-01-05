Alibaba Gifts Fast-rising Comedian Brand New Car – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Alibaba Gifts Fast-rising Comedian Brand New Car
Leadership Newspapers
Comedy pioneer Alibaba gifted a car to one of the fast-rising comedians who contested at his recently concluded concert; 'January 1st Concert' which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Titled …
If you were in any doubt let us clear it now: Eko Hotel was NOT built for concerts
RMD turns comedian, undresses at Alibaba's concert
Checkout Alibaba and wife's PDA moments at Comedy Concert
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG