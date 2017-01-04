Alibaba Give Nigerians a Hearty New Year’s Gift at ‘January 1st Concert’ – Leadership Newspapers
Alibaba Give Nigerians a Hearty New Year's Gift at 'January 1st Concert'
It was a night of unending boisterousness and laughter as hundreds of fans, A-list celebrities and socialites gathered for Alibaba's 'January 1st Concert', which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
