Alibaba Give Nigerians a Hearty New Year’s Gift at ‘January 1st Concert’

It was a night of unending boisterousness and laughter as hundreds of fans, A-list celebrities and socialites gathered for Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’, which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert marked the third edition of the annual concert, which began in January 2014 and has since amassed favorable comments from Nigerians.

The night witnessed hilarious performances from a number of fast-rising comedians – giving them an avenue to showcase their ingrained talents.

The fast-rising comedians engaged in a competition titled ‘Spontaneity’ where the freestyle prowess of each contestant is tested by quipping about random words from the audience. After intense rounds of competitive humor, one of the contestants; Laff Doctor emerged winner, going home with a brand new car.

Popular comedians Gbenga Adeyinka, Teju Babyface, Bash, Seyi Law, AY, Nedu, Yibo Koko and Alibaba also took part in a freestyle roast, where each comedian is allowed to pick a topic on a provided list to roast.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

