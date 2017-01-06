Alibaba gives Nigerians New Year’s gifts as ‘January 1st Concert’ holds – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Alibaba gives Nigerians New Year's gifts as 'January 1st Concert' holds
Vanguard
It was a night of unending laughter as hundreds of fans, A-list celebrities and socialites gathered for Alibaba's 'January 1st Concert', which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The concert marked …
ALIBABA GIFTS NIGERIANS AT 'JANUARY 1ST CONCERT'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG