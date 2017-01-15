All hands must be on deck

All hands have to be on deck, especially as 2017 has started in earnest, in order to avoid the self-inflicted socio-economic challenges that left millions of Nigerians grieving over the state of the nation last year. Knowing full well that 2018 is going to be an election year, when no meaningful projects will be implemented as all the energy would be channelled into election campaigns, this is the only year that Nigerians are expecting political office holders to give out their best.

Fortunately, the House opened session on Tuesday with the review of the state of the nation. In my view, the House needs to put President Muhammadu Buhari to task by ensuring that the 2016 budget is implemented above 80 percent and that unutilized funds are returned to chest. Efforts must be made by the House to ensure that the National Budget and Research Office (NABRO), which ought to serve as the engine room on budgetary and financial matters, is established and functional ahead of the passage of the 2017 budget.

I’m aware that the House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, chaired by Hon. Adeyinka Ajayi, has commenced work in earnest to track some projects and supports granted by development partners before the House received the 2017 budget proposal. Such proactive steps should be adopted by various standing committees for Nigerians to reduce waste and block leakages.

Out of hundreds of bills which have scaled first and second reading, the Lower Chamber must give priority to critical ones such as Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2017 budget proposal laid by President Muhammadu Buhari before the House proceeded on Christmas and New Year break, among others.

Likewise, the legislative arm needs to cement its relationship with the executive to tackle the menace of corruption in the country by passing the Anti-Money Laundering and Mutual Agreement bills, among others. Laws that would aid economic re-birth and tackle huge unemployment in the country should be accelerated, while mundane issues that would further fuel disunity and ethnicity must be jettisoned for Nigerians to get a better lease of life from the present administration.

All the lawmakers that would be involved in the consideration of the 2017 budget should avoid banana-peels as I emphasized in my previous column. The House must strive to gain public confidence by engaging other Nigerians better this year than previous years. I see no reason why Speaker Yakubu Dogara cannot promote bi-annual town-hall meetings across the 360 federal constituencies before the passage of the 2017 budget. There was a bill which I sighted that seeks to ensure public participation in the budget process; such a bill should be given accelerated consideration early in the year.

Chairmen and members of committees must embark on oversight functions of various projects implemented by each of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with the view to eliminate abandoned projects and look out for duplication of projects captured in the budget proposals. I will also implore the leadership of the House to ensure that all the reports of committees already laid are considered and transmitted to the executive for implementation. The lawmakers should live up to expectations by defending the constitution as contained in the oath taken on assumption of office. The legislative agenda initiated by the House should be adhered to this time.

Equally, the House needs to ask questions from the custodian of our resources and must not fail to ensure that various standing committees perform their functions and ensure adequate funding of the committees within reasonable timeframe. I gathered that some of the committees assigned to carry out legislative actions on motions and resolutions passed by the House haven’t commenced work several months after due to paucity of funds, whereas majority of those committees set up recently have been mobilized by the same House. That shouldn’t be encouraged going forward.

Two lawmakers who stand out among their peers are Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, and Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, chairman, House Committee on Ethics and Privileges. Without fear or favour, these lawmakers have proven to be exemplary over the years. Even at weekends, Hon. Nkem-Abonta leaves his comfort zone to work on bills. Likewise, you find Hon. Ossai and his legislative aides always fully occupied.

For example, Nigerians abroad are expecting much from the House Committee on Diaspora at such a time when Nigerians have become endangered species in various countries. This was the same committee chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, now special adviser to Mr. President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs. She never lagged on her duty post.

It is also pertinent to urge the House Committee on Public Accounts to step up its work to carry out its functions, like in the days of Hon. Solomon Olamilekan, now a serving senator. Little or nothing is heard about this committee which draws its functions from the constitution since it was inaugurated.

Of course, the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review must not fail to deliver on its mandate.

