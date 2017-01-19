All I Want Now is Just S3x – H0rny Man Open Up

Dear Bunmi,

I’m 32 and in-between girl-friends. My first girlfriend was so troublesome, it was a relief when she finally left even though we have a son. She’s put me off a permanent relationship for now and I’m thinking of going to a prostitute whenever I need a quick fix. Like the saying goes: bodi no be wood!

A friend has promised to take me to a joint where you meet ‘decent’ girls and as long as I play safe by using a condom, and don’t get emotionally involved, what’s the harm?

It’s become a bit of an obsession with me and the longer I put it off, the more it stays on my mind. My only fear is that if I start, I might be hooked to the point of not wanting a good relationship.

Patrick, by e-mail.

Dear Patrick,

You’re kidding yourself and you know it. If it is a quick fix you really need, the answer lies in your own hand. Masturbating should do the job nicely but as you’re already obsessed with the idea of visiting a prostitute, there is a strong chance that after the first ‘fix’ you might get hooked.

Not to talk of the danger you might be exposing yourself to if your condom splits. I would keep my distance from your type of friend if I were you. In the meantime, give yourself time to get over your current resentment over women enough for you to appreciate the joys of a meaningful relationship.