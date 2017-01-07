All recovered funds should be geared towards research, says Rector

The newly appointed Deputy Rector, Administration, Yaba College of Technology, Omobayo Raheem has advocated that recovered looted funds be channeled towards research. Raheem made this remark recently at the 30th convocation lecture of the college in Lagos.

In his lecture titled, Technology as a tool to salvage the current economic recession, the Rector called on governments to carry stakeholders along in its activities, he said, “This is a time when the government has to be listening to stakeholders who could proffer solutions to the recession.”

Challenging Nigerians to be more creative, he remarked, “Nigeria should aim to emerge as a more innovative, greener, more sustainable and diversified economy. To do this, the country will need new growth sectors to make up for the dynamism that has been lost due to the over reliance on oil. The development of those growth sectors will require a mix of intelligent public investment, partnership with business and entrepreneurship, which should be driven by decisive government leadership and public investment.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

