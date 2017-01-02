All the Photos From AliBaba’s January 1st concert

Nigerian celebrities stepped out in their colorful attires to attend Ali Baba’s January 1st concert in Lagos. Held at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suits, celebrities including RMD, Kate Henshaw, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Faithia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Timaya, Lilian Esoro and lots more were among the stars spotted at the sold out show. See more …

The post All the Photos From AliBaba’s January 1st concert appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

