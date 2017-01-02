Pages Navigation Menu

All the Photos From AliBaba’s January 1st concert

Nigerian celebrities stepped out in their colorful attires to attend Ali Baba’s January 1st concert in Lagos. Held at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suits, celebrities including RMD, Kate Henshaw, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Faithia Williams, Mercy Aigbe, Timaya, Lilian Esoro and lots more were among the stars spotted at the sold out show. See more …

