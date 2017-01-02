All The Pictures As Oscar Finally Arrives China To A Warm Reception
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has touched down to a warm welcome in China after making the £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG.
Oscar was greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Pudong airport on Monday as they were eager to catch their first glimpse of him
Oscar is set to earn £400,000 a week in Asia, and the 25-year-old was all smiles as he received flowers and met supporters at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport
