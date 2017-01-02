All The Pictures As Oscar Finally Arrives China To A Warm Reception

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has touched down to a warm welcome in China after making the £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar was greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Pudong airport on Monday as they were eager to catch their first glimpse of him

Oscar is set to earn £400,000 a week in Asia, and the 25-year-old was all smiles as he received flowers and met supporters at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport

The post All The Pictures As Oscar Finally Arrives China To A Warm Reception appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

