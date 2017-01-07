Allah against loans – Chief Imam warns workers
Chief Imam of the Katsina State owned Al-Qalam University, Sheikh Abubakar Maikano, has advised civil servants in Katsina to reject the loans secured for them by the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC). Maikano, who gave the warning while delivering a Friday sermon, said that the call was necessary because the loan would be given with interests, […]
