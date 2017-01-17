Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged Boko Haram Link: Court Adjourns Ndume’s Trial

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned hearing in Mohammed Ndume’s trial till February 2. Mr. Ndume represents Borno South in the Senate and was recently removed as senate leader. In his ruling, Justice Kolawole ordered the prosecution to pay cost for filing an application out of time. At the …

