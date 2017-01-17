Alleged Bribery: 14 Witnesses To Testisfy Against Justice Ademola, Wife

The federal government yesterday told Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, that it would call 14 witnesses to prove that Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court, Abuja and his wife, Olabowale, collected bribe from a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi .

The three defendants were rearraigned last week on a 16-count criminal charge, bordering on allegations of fraud that Justice Ademola and his

wife conspired to commit.They allegedly received N30m gratification from Agi, SAN and Associates between March 11 and March 26, 2015.

At the beginning of proceedings, the prosecution, Segun Jegede told the court in his opening statement that pursuant to Section 300 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the complainant would be calling 14 witnesses in order to prove its case against the defendants.

The prosecutor said 12 out of the 14 are “factual witnesses”. He told

the court that the federal government would be calling the Executive Secretary of National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court who “are to be subpoenaed to produce documents difficult to obtain from these institutions”.

Among the “fact witnesses”, the prosecutor said he would call an operative of the DSS who will testify mainly on the search conducted at the residence of Justice Ademola on October 7, 2016.

“The witness will disclose that among items found were cash sums of N54million, $121,000 US Dollars, 2 pump action rifle with several rounds of ammunition without valid license” the FG lawyer stated.

Also to be called as witness is an investigator who investigated the case and received the three defendants in the office; he will describe the condition under which the defendants gave statement.

In addition, the prosecutor said he would call Dr Shuaibu Teidi as witness, whereby he will give evidence concerning his travails in the hands of Justice Ademola when he (Teidi) was charged before the 1st defendant in connection with the pension funds scandal.

“He will testify on the circumstances leading to the demand of N25million bribe in order to enable the witness (Teidi) leave the dingy cell of Kuje prison to the comfort of his home. He will talk how he ended up at the Court of Appeal and NJC” Jegede stated.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

