Alleged crude oil theft: Court to hear $406.7m case against Shell
Naija247news
Alleged crude oil theft: Court to hear $406.7m case against Shell
Vanguard
Lagos – A Federal High Court in Lagos will on March 20 begin trial in a suit filed by the Federal Government against Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd. over alleged crude oil theft. The suit numbered FHC/L/CS/336/16 was filed by Federal Government's …
