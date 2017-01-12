Alleged falsification of assets: CCT adjourns Saraki’s trial to Jan 17 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Alleged falsification of assets: CCT adjourns Saraki's trial to Jan 17
ABUJA—The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, adjourned further hearing on the 16-count charge against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, till January 17. The Justice Danladi Umar-led panel adjourned the case after it …
