Alleged falsification of assets: CCT adjourns Saraki’s trial to Jan 17 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017


Alleged falsification of assets: CCT adjourns Saraki's trial to Jan 17
ABUJA—The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, adjourned further hearing on the 16-count charge against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, till January 17. The Justice Danladi Umar-led panel adjourned the case after it …
