Alleged N2.5m gratification: Court remands Perm Sec in prison – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Alleged N2.5m gratification: Court remands Perm Sec in prison
The Nation Newspaper
A KATSINA State High Court yesterday remanded a Permanent Secretary in the state Civil Service, Sule Yusuf Saulawa, in prison. Saulawa was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Sanusi Tukur on one-count …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG