Alleged N2bn fraud: Satan using ASUU against me – JAMB Registrar, Oloyede

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has reacted to allegations of corruption levelled against him. Oloyede called his accusers liars, even as he threatened legal action against those he described as authors of the campaign of calumny against him and their willing collaborators. Recall that the Academic Staff Union of […]

