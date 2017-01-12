Allegri: Juventus Can’t Lose Momentum

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has slammed his men for getting complacent and almost surrendering a two-goal lead in the win over Atalanta.

Goals from Dybala and Mandzukic put Juventus in control heading into the break, but goals from Atalanta on either side of a Pjanic penalty caused quite a scare for the holders.

However, they held on till the final whistle and could face either Milan or Torino next. But Allegri wants them to avoid such complacency again.

He told Rai Sport: “It was a good performance from both teams. Unfortunately we kind of stopped playing and at the end and ran a huge risk of conceding a third goal.

“At that stage it would’ve made qualification really tough, as Atalanta found confidence and were pouring forward.

“This type of match does us good, because we have to learn that the game isn’t over until the end and we’ve got to avoid these errors.

“I can understand the opposition being fired up, but I won’t accept us taking our foot off the gas. We ran a really big risk. The games aren’t over until the final whistle.”

Allegri insisted Atalanta’s goals could have been prevented, saying: “We need to get it into our heads that you attack when it’s time to attack, then you defend when it’s time to defend.

“We’ve got to reflect, because this seems to happen to us a lot now, at least once a month.

“When the game looks like it’s safe, we have to keep a clean sheet. We defended badly on the goals, but other than those we didn’t really need tough saves.

“Atalanta had pushed forward, but if we defended in an organised and determined fashion, we wouldn’t have allowed them to score.”

