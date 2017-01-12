Allen Iverson To Play In Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 League

Allen Iverson will be joining up with retired NBA players, Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson to play in the 3-on-3 league founded by Ice Cube.

Iverson who retired from the NBA in 2010-11 is excited to be playing in front of a new generation of young fans.

Iverson will be a player-coach and former NBA stars Gary Payton and George Gervin have committed to serve as coaches for three of the league’s eight teams.

“When I got the call it was a no-brainer, it’s Ice … you don’t turn that down,” Iverson said at a news conference in New York on Wednesday to introduce the league. “That’s success looking you right into your eyes. I just wanted to be a part of it and I hope that me being a part of it makes it a success like everything he’s been doing in his life.”

“I’m going to put my effort into it to make sure it can be as big as ever,” he said.

Games will be played in half-court settings and will feature 4-point shots, designated by three large circles several feet beyond the traditional 3-point line. Games will be played to 60 points and there will be a seven-minute halftime once a team reaches 30 points.

Ex-professional players over the age of 30 will be eligible, with the teams consisting of a player/captain and four teammates.

The league will kickoff on June 12 and end August 24, with games played every Saturday. All teams will play games on each Saturday. Players will receive 52 percent of league revenue.

