Alliance for Feminine Agenda emerges as political party ahead of 2019

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a new political party known as Alliance for Feminine Agenda, AFA, has reportedly emerged. The new political association has former first ladies and ex-governors queuing behind it, saying it would approach the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the next seven days for registration. ThisDay reports that the promoters […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

