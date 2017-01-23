Pages Navigation Menu

Allianz: macroeconomic conditions, others are major risks to business – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business


Allianz: macroeconomic conditions, others are major risks to business
Nigeria may face macroeconomic challenges, including low commodity prices, due to Chinese slowdown and the tightening of US monetary policy. The economy may also suffer from inflation, weak domestic demand and socio-political tensions, Chief …
