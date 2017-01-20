Allow Fulani herdsmen return, vengeance belongs to God – Governor Ortom begs Agatu people
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the people of Agatu to give peace a chance and cohabit with indigenous Fulani herdsmen, as was the case in the past. The governor made the call during his visit alongside his Nasarawa State counterpart, Tanko Umaru Al-Makura, to Agatu local government area on Wednesday and was […]
